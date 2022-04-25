Netflix releases final episodes of ‘Ozark’ on Friday

(KY3) - Netflix is set to release the final episodes of “Ozark,” a TV series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, this week.

Part II of the final season of “Ozark” premieres on Friday, April 29. The series began in 2017 and consists of four seasons.

Season four marks an end to the series. Netflix is releasing 14 episodes of “Ozark” this year, and half of them became available for streaming on Jan. 21. Prior to then, Netflix was nearly two years removed from its previous season, which came out in March 2020.

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the fictional show is based on the Byrde family’s experiences in the Missouri Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.

The series involves money laundering and drug cartel-based drama. The Byrde family moves from Chicago to a small town in the Missouri Ozarks to escape problems, but the series gets more intense each season.

The finale for Part I of the fourth season offers new insight into the Byrde family’s relationship with drug kingpin Omar Navarro and his nephew Javi Elizonndro. Ruth Langmore, another primary character in the series played by Julia Garner, will begin the next set of episodes with several new challenges.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement via Variety. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said via Variety. “I’m excited to end with a bang.”

Netflix released the following trailer earlier this month to prepare fans for the fourth and final season.

