New safety campaign seeks to reduce gun suicides in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) --- A new firearm suicide prevention campaign has been launched in Missouri.

The Missouri Foundation for Health launched the End Family Fire Missouri campaign Monday. The campaign will run for two years in partnership with the Ad Council to raise awareness of the risks of unsecured guns in the home in relation to gun suicide. The campaign includes a digital push featuring public service advertisement videos and banners.

The leading cause of gun deaths in Missouri and nationwide is suicide, according to the Missouri Foundation for Health. Click here to learn more about End Family Fire.

