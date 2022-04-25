Ozarks oil and gas companies receive thousands from Missouri to increase biofuel production

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two companies here in the Ozarks receive thousands from the state of Missouri to increase the production of biofuels.

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority gave out more than $2 million in grants to 19 companies that sell fuel in Missouri. Those businesses include two from here in the Ozarks. Mount Vernon-based Wilmoth Oil Company was given $250 thousand to increase its production of biodiesel at the Travel Center gas station in Strafford.

“We installed blenders for our diesel side of the business,” says Brent Wilmoth, Co-Owner of Wilmoth Oil Company. “We’re building a new travel center in Mount Vernon, Missouri as well, an approximately $17 to $18 million project. And we’re gonna do the same thing. Apply for the same grant to help fund the infrastructure so we can be supportive of the new renewable fuel movement moving forward.”

Scrivener Oil Company, the Ozark-based company that owns Signal gas stations, received $55 thousand to put in storage tanks and biofuel pumps at two gas stations in the state.

“Missouri is very much a corn and soybean state, and so this is an opportunity to use more corn and soybeans in biofuels across the state,” says Christi Miller with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. “If there are more terminals that are providing that option for drivers, then it certainly helps farmers in Missouri and all across the country. So we encourage people to take a look and certainly consider biofuels.”

But there are a few things you should know before you make the switch. Tim Fess at Rick’s Automotive says always check your owner’s manual to make sure your vehicle is designed with biofuels in mind.

“Most vehicles up to 2010 aren’t really designed for ethanol-blended fuels,” says Fess. “So as a result, you can have damage to the fuel system... the injectors, the fuel pump, etcetera. Ethanol tends to be highly corrosive because it does absorb water.”

Fess says when you go to the pump, you’ll want to make sure your tank is empty before you pump any E-15 or E-85, and then fill the tank up completely.

“Anytime there’s air space in that tank there’s the chance for humidity and moisture to be in that tank,” says Fess. “So if the tank is completely full, that risk is removed.”

Here’s a full list of all of the companies that received funding from the state. Some of the companies on the list are based outside of Missouri. Miller says they each sell fuel in Missouri, and the money went toward projects occurring within the state.

Fuel Marketing Corporation, Willow Springs, $14,077.10 – computer hardware and software used to increase volume at biodiesel terminals.

MFA Oil Company, Columbia, $37,125 – purchase and installation of an above-ground heated tank at a fuel distribution facility.

Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P., Tulsa, OK, $220,000 – adding biodiesel storage to a terminal facility in Missouri.

Deluxe Truck Stop LLC, St. Joseph, $40,854.55 – installation of an underground storage tank and four fuel dispensers at one retail location.

Wilmoth Oil Company, LLC, Mount Vernon, $250,000 – installation of a new biodiesel dispenser and underground B99 tank at a new retail location, and a new storage tank at an existing retail location.

River Bend Fuels, Cape Girardeau, $250,000 – installation of a new biodiesel pump and above-ground B99 tank for bulk blending.

Parson’s Oil Co. LLC, Leadington, $130,089.44 – installation of new biodiesel dispensers and an underground storage tank at one retail location.

American River Transportation Co. LLC, St. Louis, $250,000 – upgrades at a biodiesel terminal to allow for increased throughput.

Dash Energy Resources, Peculiar, $88,901 – installation of fuel dispensers, underground biodiesel storage tanks and associated hardware for a new fueling station.

County of Cole, Jefferson City, $8,708.12 – installation of a new biodiesel pump and above-ground storage tank at the county fleet facility.

Landes Oil Inc., Jamesport, $95,464.87 – installation of an above-ground biodiesel storage tank and blending controller equipment to allow for sales of higher biodiesel blends.

Home Service Oil Co., Barnhart, $178,200 – installation of new storage tanks and fuel dispensers at four retail locations.

Scrivener Oil Company, Inc., Ozark, $54,931.25 – installation of new storage tanks and fuel dispensers at two retail locations.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc., Ankeny, IA, $122,056.28 – installation of fuel dispensers at seven Missouri retail locations.

Liter’s VP, LLC, Center, $16,987.58 – installation and retrofit of fuel dispensers and a storage tank at one retail location.

Kum & Go, L.C., Des Moines, IA, $73,150 – installation of fuel dispensers at two Missouri retail locations.

Parsons Oil Co. LLC, Leadington, $33,412.50 – installation of a new storage tank and fuel dispensers at one retail location.

Dash Energy Resources, Peculiar, $180,500 – installation of fuel dispensers, underground storage tanks and associated hardware for a new fueling station.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Store, Oklahoma City, OK $55,000 – retrofit of existing fuel dispensers at four Missouri locations to allow for the sale of E15.

