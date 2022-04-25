Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents of students in Springfield Public Schools could soon see new start times for the upcoming school year.

The school board will vote on the proposal at its Tuesday meeting.

The new proposal addresses staffing shortages within the transportation department. The school system says feedback from parents and teachers fueled the proposal.

Sara Berry, a mother to an SPS elementary school student, says that moving the times isn’t really addressing the problem and could be causing more.

“It’s off of the assumption that we’re going to be starting school and going our 8:30-3:30 hours. Well, now if you’re moving to 7:30 in the morning, maybe those kids don’t need busing because their parents don’t work or they’re going to need more care in the afternoons,” she says.

Her student’s start time will be an hour earlier this year than last.

Click here for a complete list of schools and start times proposed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.