Stone County (Mo.) health leaders suggest well water testing following recent rains

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County (Mo.) Health Department encourages homeowners with private wells to test their drinking water for bacteria.

Health leaders say that they notice an increase in unsatisfactory water sample results due to heavy rain and flooding every spring. Stone County’s Environmental Public Health Specialist Chris Thornton says you should get your well water tested at least once a year. He suggests more for homes with pregnant women, children, the elderly, or immunocompromised.

Thornton says coliform and e.coli testing costs $15. Through May 31, the health department will offer free testing for nitrates, hardness, alkalinity, and ph. You can also pick up a free water sampling kit at the office. He says there are steps to take to ensure a proper water sample.

“You’ll want to take off the aerator or any kind of screen that’s on the faucet, remove that, run the hot water for a couple of seconds and then run the cold for about three minutes,” said Thorton. “You don’t want to take it from any softened sources if you can because those can skew results.”

Thornton says if the test has an unsatisfactory result, staff will provide you with technical advice and follow-up sampling.

