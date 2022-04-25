Advertisement

Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say

The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A biofuel scientist has discovered a way to use the byproducts of whisky to fuel your car.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, there is a huge amount of waste for every liter of whisky.

The solid byproduct of whisky is called draff.

Some is used for animal feed. Some goes to a landfill or is dumped in rivers or even the ocean.

A scientist used a fermentation process to transform the byproduct into biochemicals to replace some oil-based products, including diesel used in cars.

Biofuels are made from renewable, organic materials and are low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels.

The challenge would be the scale; biofuels only account for about 3% of fuel used globally.

There are actually already whisky-fueled cars in Scotland. Using the whisky byproduct reduces the trucks’ carbon emissions by 90%.

The scientist who made the discovery says whisky waste can be used for more than just biofuels.

It can be an alternative to oil in plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Car crashes into west Springfield business.
‘We were totally shocked’: Car crashes into west Springfield business
Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
Sunshine will be back today, but highs will be in the lower 60s for most spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns today with drier air
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA fines Springfield home renovation company $10K over lead-based paint violations

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
LIVE: Biden salutes Tampa Bay Lightning, Stanley Cup champions
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request