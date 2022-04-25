Wright County authorities arrest man wanted in stabbing

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a man wanted for stabbing another man near Mansfield.

Trebor Hailey, 23, of Mansfield, faces a first-degree assault charge. Deputies arrested Hailey after a search in nearby woods.

Investigators say Hailey stabbed a man at a home in Mansfield. Witnesses say he stabbed the man after a short altercation. Hailey claims self-defense.

