Wright County authorities arrest man wanted in stabbing

Trebor Hailey, 23 of Mansfield, faces a first-degree assault charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a man wanted for stabbing another man near Mansfield.

Trebor Hailey, 23, of Mansfield, faces a first-degree assault charge. Deputies arrested Hailey after a search in nearby woods.

Investigators say Hailey stabbed a man at a home in Mansfield. Witnesses say he stabbed the man after a short altercation. Hailey claims self-defense.

