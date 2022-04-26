A closer look at Springfield School District’s proposed bus route changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another big change could be coming for Springfield parents and students who ride the school bus.

The Springfield Board of Education is set to vote on a new bus route model at tonight’s meeting that would change student eligibility and start times.

Dr. John Mulford says the district has received feedback from parents about the hour-long gap between start times.

“As we look ahead to next year, we are trying to navigate both the driver shortage, as well as feedback we’ve heard from parents about the time between tiers being too long. It’s an hour in between,” says Dr. John Mulford, Deputy Superintendent of Operations at Springfield Public Schools. “The main thing we’re bringing to the board is changes to eligibility. That will allow us to reduce each tier to 50 minutes between.”

Currently, start times are 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 a.m. for each “tier.” The new plan would shift start times to 7:20 for tier one, 8:10 for tier two, and 9:00 a.m. for tier three. 20 elementary and two K-8 and intermediate schools would be in tier one, all high schools, early childhood centers, and ten elementary schools would be in tier two, and all middle schools and two K-8 schools would be in tier three.

Click here for a complete list of schools and start times proposed.

“We would like to get the time in between tiers down to 45 minutes,” says Mulford. “That’s our goal. If that’s something that we can do sooner rather than later, we absolutely want to do that.”

To get the time gap down by even ten minutes, Mulford says eligibility had to be trimmed down. Students who attend Elementary, Intermediate, and K-8 schools will have to live at least a mile and a half away to ride the bus. Currently, that number is one mile. Middle and High School students would have to live at least two and a half miles away -- a one-mile increase from the current one and a half-mile requirement.

“As we look ahead to next year, we are trying to navigate both the driver shortage, as well as feedback we’ve heard from parents about the time between tiers being too long. It’s an hour in between,” says Mulford. “The main thing we’re bringing to the board is changes to eligibility. That will allow us to reduce each tier to 50 minutes between.”

Pre-K students in early childhood settings would no longer be eligible to ride at all. Students who have special needs will still be eligible.

“We have such a small percentage of parents at the Pre-K level that take advantage of transportation, that was an area that we felt like we could gain a few routes for our K-12 students,” says Mulford. “Roughly it’s about 15 percent of families (that put Pre-K students on the bus).”

The district would also need more bus drivers to make the change work. Right now, the district needs roughly 110 bus drivers to be “fully staffed.” Under the new plan, the district would need between 113 and 118. The district is currently down by seven drivers.

“We are optimistic that with a big push over the summer and our ability to really focus on training drivers during that time, we’ll be able to hit that mark,” says Mulford. “I do think that the three-tiered model will be here for at least several years because it’s going to take a shift in our labor market, I believe, to be able to get staffing where it needs to be.”

The Springfield Board of Education is set to vote on the plan at tonight’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 East Saint Louis Street.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.