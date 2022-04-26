Man arrested on federal escape warrant after long standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man on a federal escape warrant following a lengthy standoff in north-central Springfield Monday.

Cory Schafer, 38, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., Greene County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Task Force members tried to arrest Schafer in the 700 block of west Hovey Street, just west of Grant Avenue. Schafer refused to surrender. Deputies say Schafer ran into a house and barricaded himself inside, along with several others.

When using a bullhorn to convince Schafer to surrender didn’t work, authorities sent both a canine and a robot into the house and fired tear gas. Deputies say several people left the house on their own. SWAT members found more hiding inside the home, including Schafer.

After deputies arrested Schafer, they continued to search the house for evidence. It’s unclear what, if any, charges the others in the house could face.

