Advertisement

Man arrested on federal escape warrant after long standoff in Springfield

Cory Schafer booking photo
Cory Schafer booking photo(Greene County jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man on a federal escape warrant following a lengthy standoff in north-central Springfield Monday.

Cory Schafer, 38, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., Greene County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Task Force members tried to arrest Schafer in the 700 block of west Hovey Street, just west of Grant Avenue. Schafer refused to surrender. Deputies say Schafer ran into a house and barricaded himself inside, along with several others.

When using a bullhorn to convince Schafer to surrender didn’t work, authorities sent both a canine and a robot into the house and fired tear gas. Deputies say several people left the house on their own. SWAT members found more hiding inside the home, including Schafer.

After deputies arrested Schafer, they continued to search the house for evidence. It’s unclear what, if any, charges the others in the house could face.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Car crashes into west Springfield business.
‘We were totally shocked’: Car crashes into west Springfield business
Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
A Frost Advisory has been issued for a portion of southwest Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run

Latest News

Drury University to raise tuition for upcoming semesters
It's still in the planning stages but the $5.9 million project is hoped to be completed by the...
General Aviation terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport may get enlarged, renovated
A Frost Advisory has been issued for a portion of southwest Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
Brian Wilson faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a drive-by shooting in 2021