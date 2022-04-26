Mercy names new president of Springfield hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy names David Argueta as the president of Mercy Hospitals Springfield.

Argueta serves as the chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

“David is an outstanding, experienced leader with 17 years of health care experience,” said Dr. John Mohart, who leads hospital operations across multiple states as president of Mercy Communities. “He has a servant’s heart, and he will bring his expertise in hospital operations, board relations, and co-worker development to the Springfield community.”

Before Argueta’s five years at Mercy in Oklahoma City, he was at CHI St. Luke’s Health in Texas. He served as president of three Catholic Health Initiatives hospitals. Before being named president, he served as a chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston. In addition, Argueta served as vice president of operations at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco, Texas.

“Springfield has a long history with the Sisters of Mercy, and it’s always been a vital and pivotal community to our ministry. Springfield has been at the epicenter of many of Mercy’s important innovations through the years, and I am eager to continue that tradition,” said Argueta. “I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve this community.”

Argueta steps into this new role as Brent Hubbard, former president of Mercy’s hospitals in Springfield, begins a new role for a health care system in Oklahoma.

