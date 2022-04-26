MISSING TEENAGER: Police ask for assistance in locating West Plains, Mo. teenager

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains ask for your help locating a teenager with mental disabilities.

Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. Police say he has suicidal tendencies.

If you see Meszaros, please call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

