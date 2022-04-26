Advertisement

MISSING TEENAGER: Police ask for assistance in locating West Plains, Mo. teenager

Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. ...
Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. (Courtesy: West Plains Police Dept.)(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains ask for your help locating a teenager with mental disabilities.

Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. Police say he has suicidal tendencies.

If you see Meszaros, please call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Ash Grove, Mo. woman pleads guilty to $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
School Bus Safety/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
Courtesy: Netflix
Netflix releases final episodes of ‘Ozark’ on Friday
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run

Latest News

Warmer weather leads to storm chances for the Ozarks later in the week
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
David Argueta serves as the chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City....
Mercy names new president of Springfield hospitals