Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — The school board of suburban Kansas City high school has told its teachers to remove cards and stickers that show they are allies of LGBTQ students.

Officials in the Grain Valley emailed families on Monday saying the school board had directed administrators to remove cards or stickers that may read “Safe space for all.” The directive came after members received “a concern” about the cards and stickers. The email said the district remains committed to helping create a safe and inclusive environment, but the cards were “not appropriate at this time.”

The Kansas City Star reports some parents, teachers, and advocates have objected to the decision.

