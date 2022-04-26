MoDOT reopening the Bagnell Dam Bridge Friday following months of construction

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - MoDOT will reopen the bridge across Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks to traffic this Friday following a months-long rehabilitation project.

The bridge, which MoDOT closed in September, received repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks, and barrier walls. While the work took longer than anticipated, engineers say it was necessary due to the bridge’s age.

“The bridge was built in 1929,” said MoDOT resident engineer Chris Graham. “Rehabilitation projects and continued maintenance are going to be vital to keeping the bridge open to traffic. As crews began the work back in the fall, it became apparent that the condition of the road under the surface was worse than we expected. Adjustments to the plan were made, and we are pleased with the improvements that were able to be made and the extended usage we now have on a popular bridge in the area.”

While the bridge will open to the public, Graham says heavy load restrictions will be. The bridge includes an 18-ton weight restriction to protect the bridge deck and keep the roadway usable for as long as possible.

There are also some final elements of the project that require specific weather conditions.

“An epoxy driving surface is being applied to the roadway across the bridge that will help increase the life of the road,” Graham said. “For that material to properly set, crews will need several days of consistently warm and dry temperatures.”

For the safety of travelers and workers on the road, MoDOT says that future work will require the bridge to be closed to traffic for several days at a future date but will remain open on weekends. Digital message boards will alert local motorists of that closure in advance. MoDOT will also alert travelers through social media, press releases, and the Traveler Information Map.

MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of residents and travelers throughout the process.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters in Mid-Missouri, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

