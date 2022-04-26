Advertisement

Online gambling in Missouri moves one step closer


United States Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor sports gambling. Mississippi is primed to be one of the first to join in on those bets. Source: WLBT
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers moved a step closer to making sports gambling in Missouri legal.

The Missouri Senate Governmental Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Committee approved a bill Monday legalizing sports gambling in the state. It allows licensed facilities, such as casinos, to offer sports betting on-site and online.

Proponents say it could generate $10 million in tax revenue. State Representative Dan Houx of Warrensburg sponsored the bill. He says he’s not opposed to raising the tax rate in the bill. He says the final legislation will likely have a tax rate of around 14%.

The full State Senate chamber will soon debate the proposal.

