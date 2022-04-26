Advertisement

Ozark elementary students learn economics through a classroom cafe

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Students at an Ozark elementary school shared their knowledge of economics on Tuesday with the community.

Second-grade students at East Elementary have been studying economics for the past few weeks. They put everything they’ve learned into action on Tuesday with their themed restaurants.

The restaurant featured hosts, servers, cooks, and cashiers. The students sold customers hot dogs, chips, and cookies for $5. A charity of the class’ choosing benefited from the money.

Teachers say the Economics Cafe began ten years ago.

