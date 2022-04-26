Police searching for a driver who hit and killed a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police investigate a deadly hit and run crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Division just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a silver SUV took off after they hit the man after he stopped in the northbound turn lane while he was walking home. Police say the driver traveled down West Division.

Investigators say there may be some damage to the front of the SUV. Police have not released the name of the victim.

