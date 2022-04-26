Advertisement

Police searching for a driver who hit and killed a man in Springfield

Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police investigate a deadly hit and run crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Division just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a silver SUV took off after they hit the man after he stopped in the northbound turn lane while he was walking home. Police say the driver traveled down West Division.

Investigators say there may be some damage to the front of the SUV. Police have not released the name of the victim.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Ash Grove, Mo. woman pleads guilty to $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
School Bus Safety/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall
Courtesy: Netflix
Netflix releases final episodes of ‘Ozark’ on Friday
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run
High pressure will slowly move across the region, but we'll see sunshine all day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long

Latest News

Food pantries struggling with inflation and supply shortages
Food pantries across the Ozarks taking a hit from inflation and supply shortages
construction
On Your Side: Lawrence County contractor accused of taking money, not completing work responds to allegations
A closer look at Springfield School District’s proposed bus route changes
A closer look at Springfield School District’s proposed bus route changes