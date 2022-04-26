Advertisement

SATURDAY: Where to find Drug Take Back Day locations

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agencies in the Ozarks will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day.

CLICK HERE to find a Drug Take Day location. The sites do not accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches.

Law enforcement will collect your unused medications. The event helps prevent medication misuse, opioid addiction, and environmental contamination by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both public and environmental health threats. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medicines to a pharmacy or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are the best methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.

For more information about the proper disposal of prescription medications or the Drug Take Back Day event, visit www.sbeap.org/safe-disposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Ash Grove, Mo. woman pleads guilty to $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
School Bus Safety/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall
Courtesy: Netflix
Netflix releases final episodes of ‘Ozark’ on Friday
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run
High pressure will slowly move across the region, but we'll see sunshine all day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long

Latest News

Missouri State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
St. Louis Mother: Son’s death on Florida ride could’ve been prevented
Food pantries struggling with inflation and supply shortages
Food pantries across the Ozarks taking a hit from inflation and supply shortages
construction
On Your Side: Lawrence County contractor accused of taking money, not completing work responds to allegations