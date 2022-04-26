Advertisement

Springfield’s GLO center offers new programing for LGBTQ+ kids

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The GLO Center is a nonprofit that serves the LGBTQIA community in the Ozarks. It hopes its latest event will reach another group in their community, kids.

A meet-up event for children ages five to 11 will be the first of its kind for the center. The event will include crafts, snacks, and books available for kids who come to the event.

Amy Hoogstraet, the Youth Coordinator for GLO, says she hopes this event will help all kids feel welcomed.

“We’re here to have fun,” she says.

KeKe Rover, Burrell’s Diversity, equity, and Inclusion Director, says events like this can make kids feel like they’re not alone.

“What we know is exclusion hurts. Right? We know that if we don’t feel a sense of belonging or that we are seen or heard, it can prevent us from being our best self.”

The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The GLO Center at 518 E. Commercial St. in Springfield. For more information, click HERE.

