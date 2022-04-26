Taney County court system returning to pre-COVID-19 normal

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County court system is taking steps to return to normal after COVID-19 restrictions on all Missouri Courts during the pandemic.

Taney County Circuit Judge Jeff Merrell says that the court’s doors were closed for a period of time. Telephone and video hearings became the norm. These pandemic procedures also made finding an offsite jury selection location difficult.

“We’re in a situation in the courts where we are not like a music show, not like a shopping venue. We’re summoning people to come to a place where they don’t want to have to be, but they have to,” said Merrell.

Judge Merrell says that due to the pandemic, judges held court differently to keep people safe. One of the biggest challenges was holding jury selection off-site in a location big enough to allow for social distancing and a secure environment.

”It had to be a venue large enough to accommodate a group of 50-100 prospective jurors,” Merrell said. “We also had to find a place that was going to allow us in.”

Merrell says schools were out of the question, so the staff started exploring churches and found one nearby on State Highway 76 called “The River” willing to open its doors.

”Had it not been for their assistance, we would’ve really been in a pinch trying to figure out how to do jury selection,” said Merrell.

The River Church’s lead pastor Paul Michel says he’s glad they could offer the space during that time.

”It’s what the church is for. The church is supposed to be used for many different things,” Michel said. “We don’t want to be a church that just hides our gifts and keeps them to ourselves. We want to make it available to other people who may need it.”

The legal system is also experiencing a surge of people wanting cases tried sooner than later. He says the pandemic also taught staff how to navigate situations that aren’t ideal, and they are more advanced in regards to technology in the court system.

”I think we will be more flexible in the future moving forward if situations like this arise again,” Merrell said.

Judge Merrell says jury selection moved back on-site, helping lighten the load for the sheriff’s office, which had to cover both the judicial building and the church during that time.

