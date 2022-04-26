On Your Side: Lawrence County contractor accused of taking money, not completing work responds to allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several customers across the Ozarks say they’ve been ripped off by a local contractor.

They filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Another unsatisfied customer contacted us for help.

Crystal Owens says she hired James Enloe to build an addition onto her home, a place where her elderly relatives can live so they can get the care they need. She says her mother hired Enloe’s company, Enloe Exteriors and paid than $40,000 of her retirement money for work they say was never done.

Enloe says he never had the chance to do the job they paid for.

“We knew something wasn’t right. You just kind of get that feeling that this isn’t going well,” said Owens.

She was hoping to add onto her Rogersville home.

“Mr. Enloe, in period of 7 weeks, may have been here 5 times and 2 of those times were to collect money,” said Owens.

She says Enloe never delivered.

“The only thing we ever received is an invoice from when he finally filed for the permit and the invoice on the tractor. He never supplied anything else. Never put a nail in anything. It was always excuse after excuse,” said Owens.

Enloe said, “I’ve never in my life until this past 6 months had a blemish on my BBB record.”

Two other former Enloe Exteriors customers also say they paid for work that was never done as well. The Missouri Attorney General’s office filed charges against Enloe in March. However, Enloe says he was never contacted by the state and was surprised to learn of the allegations. He says both matters were settled last year.

“Two felony charges, one of which was resolved. I have the cashier’s check to prove that it was cashed last year. The other one with Mr. McPhail, I think that was more of, I’m not doing this until you do this, well I’m not doing this until this happens. We got into man pride pissing match.”

He says he was slightly delayed performing the work that he agreed to at Owens’ house.

“I can’t control weather any more than you can. It took me 10 days to 2 weeks longer than what we were originally told to get the permits so I can start working. I’m not going to start a job without a permit,” he said.

Owens said, referring to her mother, “She had asked him early on before he spent anymore money to refund. The only thing at that time that offered her was $7500 out of the $42,500. She said absolutely not. We would have to come to more of an agreement. He refused to negotiate any further on that.”

“When I tell somebody I’m going to do something, I’m the kind of redneck, country boy and I do it. I don’t care what it takes,” said Enloe. “But when they refuse to let me back on their property it kind of ties my hands. I’ve been in this business for 27 years. I’m not going to make everybody happy. Try to come to a solution. Don’t be unreasonable and just try to put him out of business and ruin his life.”

Owens said, “It’s an absolute miserable experience. It just creates such a dimension of drama and distrust in people. I don’t want anybody else to go through this.”

Owens says her mother have yet to receive any money back from Enloe and has filed a complaint with the AG’s office as well.

Enloe says he would be more than happy to finish the work, if allowed or try to come to some type of agreement.

We asked the AG’s office for an update on the charges Enloe but have not heard back.

