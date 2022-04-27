Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
A few high clouds and south wind will lead to a gorgeous day, with highs just above 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week, then more rain
Authorities investigate person of interest in shooting deaths of 4 near Mountain View, Ark.
Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Carroll County, Ark. deputies arrest sheriff candidate

Latest News

Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville School Leaders add extra security Wednesday after student brings ammunition to school
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Fauci: US in ‘a different moment’ but pandemic not over
An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming...
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser