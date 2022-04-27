Advertisement

Authorities arrest person of interest in shooting deaths of 4 near Mountain View, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police investigators announced the arrest of a person of interest in the case of four shot to death near Mountain View.

Investigators will not release the suspect’s identity or where the arrest happened.

Deputies on April 21 discovered the bodies of Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55, shot inside a home on Northcutt Road.  Several hours later, deputies discovered the bodies of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, both shot at their residence a short distance from the first crime scene. State police say residents should remain vigilant but indicate no imminent threat related to the investigation.

Agents assigned to the case say they will keep the public updated with information related to the murder investigations.

