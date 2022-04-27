Advertisement

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a spinnerbait

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing reports.

Week of April 27:

Table Rock Lake

The water temperature is 58 degrees, and the Wiggle Wart bite is outstanding on the windy big rock banks. Try a tube jig in the spawning pockets in 12-15 feet of water.

Stockton Lake

The water temperature is 57 degrees, and the walleyes are eating a jerk bait. The bass are near spawning pockets in 8-10 feet of water. The shakey head is working best.

Lake of the Ozarks

The jerk baits and Wiggle Warts are still working well on the windy rock banks in the creeks. The crappie are also on fire on the deeper docks. You will find them about 4-8 feet deep under docks.

Bull Shoals Lake

The water is on the rise, and the fishing is excellent! Try a spinnerbait on the windy banks and small jigs 12 feet deep near the spawning pockets.

GOOD LUCK!

Enter KY3′s Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Bass Pro Shops’ Link to Lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-xps-all-american-double-willow-spinnerbait?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|042522

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

