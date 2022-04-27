Brookline Fire and Rescue says it was “not told” about plan to annex new jail into Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Construction at the new Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jail is getting closer to wrapping up. According to Kevin Barnes with Greene County, administrative staff members could move into the new sheriff’s office as soon as next week. A plan to annex the land the jail sits on into Springfield is also moving forward. Barnes explains annexation was first discussed around four years ago, with sewer access and fire protection in mind.

“When we selected the site, we knew we needed City of Springfield sewer and that required a consent to annexation,” explains Barnes. “It’s also right at the corner of Springfield, Willard, and Brookline fire protection districts. And of course, it’s a large enough facility we would want everyone to respond. At least at that time, it was my understanding that Springfield had mutual aid agreements with almost all of the departments in the area, and so that also made sense.”

In March, the process of annexing the land into Springfield started. But, Stephen Johnson, a board member for Brookline Fire and Rescue, says Brookline Fire was not included in those discussions. Right now, the area is in Brookline Fire and Rescue’s jurisdiction.

“It’s interesting that that should break in the media before we’re involved in discussions when we’re actually still the primary responding agency to the jail site, and we will be until annexation,” says Johnson.

When asked how the board didn’t know about the roughly four-year-old plan, Johnson said the board figured the land would be annexed into Springfield, but they never heard from the county that the process was actually ongoing.

“I don’t believe there was a conversation with them,” says Barnes. “And my apologies for that lack of communication. This is certainly no reflection on Brookline’s capabilities to service that area. We handle the development that goes on in unincorporated Greene County, so we work with all of these fire protection districts. We certainly want to take this opportunity to improve that communication.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Jail facility is approximately 330 thousand square feet and will have around 1400 beds, around twice the capacity of the old jail. Barnes says it is equipped with a full fire suppression system. According to Johnson, Brookline Fire and Rescue currently has 14 paid full-time firefighters and around 20 volunteers. He also says Brookline has mutual aid agreements with other area departments. Would Brookline Fire be able to handle an incident at the new jail? Johnson seems to think so.

“We have a very capable, if not smaller department than Springfield,” says Johnson. “We can’t compete with them in terms of human resources and equipment, but we can compete in terms of response and professionalism. But we don’t oppose it. That’s not the business here. The thing that we’re about in this issue is communication and effective communication.”

Barnes says the Springfield City Council should hold a final vote on annexing the land into the city next month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

