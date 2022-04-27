Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County thief?

Springfield police say Ryan Joseph Musica is also a suspect in burglaries and cases of identity theft.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 26, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ryan Joseph Musica, 35
Ryan Joseph Musica, 35(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing and fraud in Greene County. 35-year-old Ryan Joseph Musica is also charged with resisting arrest and having drugs. Police warn, he’s known to be violent.

Investigators say Musica is a suspect in Greene County burglaries and cases of identity theft. He has the phrase “I’ll make you famous,” tattooed on the right side of his neck with a star. He has a skull and dollar bills tattooed on his right arm.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
