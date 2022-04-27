CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ryan Joseph Musica, 35 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing and fraud in Greene County. 35-year-old Ryan Joseph Musica is also charged with resisting arrest and having drugs. Police warn, he’s known to be violent.

Investigators say Musica is a suspect in Greene County burglaries and cases of identity theft. He has the phrase “I’ll make you famous,” tattooed on the right side of his neck with a star. He has a skull and dollar bills tattooed on his right arm.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.