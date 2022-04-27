Advertisement

Dallas County deputies arrest couple in drug bust

Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop by a Dallas County deputy led to a likely drug bust.

The deputy pulled over the driver for failing to have a license plate. Investigators say the deputy noticed six baggies containing a white powder substance and a large bag containing white powder, a glass pipe, and a straw. A man admitted the bags had heroin laced with Fentanyl.

Investigators say the couple was on probation for possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office sent the powder to a state lab for testing.

