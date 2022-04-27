Fire damages buildings at Girl Scouts camp near Rogersville
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged two buildings at a Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland camp near Rogersville.
The fire happened at the Finbrooke Program Center. Firefighters say the fire started Tuesday afternoon after an ember from a burn pile landed on this pavilion.
The campground is set to host a leaders’ retreat this weekend. It kicks off the summer activity season.
