Fire damages buildings at Girl Scouts camp near Rogersville

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged two buildings at a Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland camp near Rogersville.

The fire happened at the Finbrooke Program Center. Firefighters say the fire started Tuesday afternoon after an ember from a burn pile landed on this pavilion.

The campground is set to host a leaders’ retreat this weekend. It kicks off the summer activity season.

