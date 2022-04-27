MoDOT reopens Bagnell Dam Bridge at Lake of the Ozarks a few days early

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened the bridge across Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks to traffic a few days early after months of construction.

The bridge, which MoDOT closed in September, received repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks, and barrier walls. While the work took longer than anticipated, engineers say it was necessary due to the bridge’s age.

MoDOT placed heavy load restrictions on the bridge. The bridge includes an 18-ton weight restriction to protect the bridge deck and keep the roadway usable for as long as possible.

For the safety of travelers and workers on the road, MoDOT says that future work will require the bridge to be closed to traffic for several days at a future date but will remain open on weekends. Digital message boards will alert local motorists of that closure in advance. MoDOT will also alert travelers through social media, press releases, and the Traveler Information Map.

MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of residents and travelers throughout the process.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters in Mid-Missouri, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

