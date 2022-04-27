Advertisement

Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit and run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver wanted in a hit and run crash investigation killing a pedestrian in Springfield.

Jerry Westmoreland, 59, died in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street. Police arrested John E. Hofstetter, 43, of Bolivar, Mo. However, the Greene County prosecutor has not charged Hofstetter.

Investigators say Westmoreland was crossing Kansas Expressway and stopped on the raised median to allow traffic to clear. Police say Hofstetter drove his silver SUV onto the median, hitting Westmoreland. Police say he drove away from the crash. Westmoreland later died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

The crash is the fourth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.

Investigators ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
A few high clouds and south wind will lead to a gorgeous day, with highs just above 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week, then more rain
Authorities investigate person of interest in shooting deaths of 4 near Mountain View, Ark.
Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Carroll County, Ark. deputies arrest sheriff candidate

Latest News

Strafford Fire Protection District
Strafford Fire Protection District is looking ahead to construction of a new fire house
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 2,500 in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 200+ new cases
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Resources
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs