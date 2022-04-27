Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit and run crash in Springfield; driver in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver wanted in a hit and run crash investigation killing a pedestrian in Springfield.

Jerry Westmoreland, 59, died in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street. Police arrested John E. Hofstetter, 43, of Bolivar, Mo. However, the Greene County prosecutor has not charged Hofstetter.

Investigators say Westmoreland was crossing Kansas Expressway and stopped on the raised median to allow traffic to clear. Police say Hofstetter drove his silver SUV onto the median, hitting Westmoreland. Police say he drove away from the crash. Westmoreland later died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

The crash is the fourth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.

Investigators ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

