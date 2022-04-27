Reeds Spring Schools robotics team competing at world championship in May

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -The Reeds Spring robotics program is less than a year old and already sending two teams to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, in May.

School leaders say after competing at the state tournament in St. Louis, the team of Ethan Linegar and Korbin Smith were invited to the world tournament in the middle school category. The team of Baya Clifford, Peyton Ditzer, August Behn, Bailey Zittleman, Brayden Higginbottom, and Bobby Brand was invited to the elementary school category.

Teamwork, collaboration, and communication are just a few words students used to describe what they’ve learned in the program this year.

”You have to talk to your teammates in order to do a lot of the things that we do,” said sixth-grader Baya Clifford. “Like building, doing a state competition, driving the robot, and coding.”

Clifford says it was a complete shock that students from middle and elementary schools were invited to the world championship. She says through the program. She discovered a new interest and skill set in coding.

“I did not expect to be able to code a robot to do so much as to gain 40 points. That’s really big,” Clifford said.

At the world championship, students will be asked to solve an engineering challenge presented in the form of a game. Teams will work together to score points and show their skills individually in driver-controlled and programming robot skills challenges.

Student Ethan Linegar says he’s looking forward to meeting teams from other countries.

”Even if they don’t speak our language, I’m excited to see how they do robotics versus how we do it,” said Linegar.

Robotics Coach Keith Kramer says he’s watched students gain confidence being on the team. He says whatever career path they choose later in life, they’ll be able to work through a problem.

“If they plan for possible issues that may arise, this will help them in anything,” said Kramer.

Student success has also led to more interest in the program overall.

”Now, so many kids in our class want to be on the team for next year,” Linegar said.

“Dreams really do come true is what I’ve learned from this year,” Clifford said. “So shoot for those dreams and don’t give up.”

Reeds Spring teacher Robin Verheyen is one of the teachers who oversee the robotics program with fellow teacher Keith Kramer.

