Advertisement

See the options for Springfield Public School students eligible for transportation

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School Board approved changes for this upcoming school year, and that means some students will not be able to use bus service for this upcoming school year.

Eligibility requirements for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:

Elementary, K-8: Must live more than 1.5 miles away from the school.

Middle, High School: Must live more than 2.5 miles away from the school.

The district made the changes because of staff shortages. There are very few exceptions, but there are options. You could use the district’s pay and ride program. If a bus close by has room, students must be dropped off at the nearest pickup point. The cost of that is $289 a semester though they offer financial assistance to help.

When it comes to starting times, those have not been set in stone for the next school year, but the district says it will send around a survey for parents’ input over the next few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
A few high clouds and south wind will lead to a gorgeous day, with highs just above 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week, then more rain
Authorities investigate person of interest in shooting deaths of 4 near Mountain View, Ark.
Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Carroll County, Ark. deputies arrest sheriff candidate

Latest News

Fire damages buildings at Girl Scouts camp near Rogersville
City of Gainesville, Mo. working to fix water leaks
A fire damaged two buildings at a Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland camp near Rogersville.
Fire damages buildings at Girl Scouts camp near Rogersville
Rick and Mike share how to catch fish with a spinnerbait.
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a spinnerbait