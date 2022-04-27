See the options for Springfield Public School students eligible for transportation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School Board approved changes for this upcoming school year, and that means some students will not be able to use bus service for this upcoming school year.

Eligibility requirements for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:

Elementary, K-8: Must live more than 1.5 miles away from the school.

Middle, High School: Must live more than 2.5 miles away from the school.

The district made the changes because of staff shortages. There are very few exceptions, but there are options. You could use the district’s pay and ride program. If a bus close by has room, students must be dropped off at the nearest pickup point. The cost of that is $289 a semester though they offer financial assistance to help.

When it comes to starting times, those have not been set in stone for the next school year, but the district says it will send around a survey for parents’ input over the next few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.