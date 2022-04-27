Advertisement

Strafford Fire Protection District is looking ahead to construction of a new fire house

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Strafford Fire Protection District will break ground this fall on a new fire station.

More than 60% of voters approved $8 million in bonds in early April.

The district will spend $5 million on a new station and renovations to existing ones. The other $3 million will buy a new ladder truck. Strafford Fire Chief Jake Agee says the 1992 model fire truck does not have a long enough ladder. The chief says its technology is outdated.

Chief Agee believes the new station should lower the ISO rating, which determines insurance rates.

