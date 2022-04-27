Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 65 near Battlefield Road around 9 a.m. The victim died from injuries at a Springfield hospital. Police closed two lanes of traffic to investigate the crash.

Police have not identified the victim in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash in Springfield
A few high clouds and south wind will lead to a gorgeous day, with highs just above 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week, then more rain
Authorities investigate person of interest in shooting deaths of 4 near Mountain View, Ark.
Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Carroll County, Ark. deputies arrest sheriff candidate

Latest News

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. ...
MISSING TEENAGER: Police locate West Plains, Mo. teenager reported missing
Bassitt throws 6 shutout innings, Mets blank Cards
Brookline Fire and Rescue says it was “not told” about plan to annex new jail into Springfield