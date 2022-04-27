Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 65 near Battlefield Road around 9 a.m. The victim died from injuries at a Springfield hospital. Police closed two lanes of traffic to investigate the crash.
Police have not identified the victim in the crash.
