Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 65 near Battlefield Road around 9 a.m. The victim died from injuries at a Springfield hospital. Police closed two lanes of traffic to investigate the crash.

Police have not identified the victim in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.