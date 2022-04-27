Advertisement

United States Men’s National Soccer Team to host Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park

Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is coming to KCK for a match against Uruguay’s national team.

The game, set for 4 p.m. on June 5, will be played in preparation for the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup,” said U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter. “Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America. These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar. Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team.”

Two-time World Cup champions, No. 13-ranked Uruguay fell to eventual champions France in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Led by head coach Diego Alonso, Uruguay boasts an array of attacking talent including all-time leading scorers Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) and a history of success that includes two Olympic gold medals and a record 15 Copa America titles.

In seven previous meetings dating back to the 1924 Summer Olympics, the United States and Uruguay have split the series with identical 2-2-3 records and most recently drew 1-1 on Sept. 10, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Tickets for the match at Children’s Mercy Park go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7. There will be several pre-sale opportunities for select members and cardholders. They will be starting Monday, June 2 for U.S. Soccer Insiders. On Wednesday, May 4, Sporting Kansas City season ticket members will get pre-sale access, followed by Visa cardholders on Thursday, May 5.

The game will be televised on FOX, Univision, and TUDN.

You can see the full press release here.

