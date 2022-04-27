Waynesville School leaders add extra security Wednesday after student brings ammunition to school

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Waynesville school leaders added extra security Wednesday after school resources officers confiscated ammunition at Waynesville Middle School.

School leaders acted on a tip Tuesday. After police found the ammunition inside the school, police seized a gun at a student’s home. Police believe the student had taken the weapon to school in a backpack.

The school released a statement to KY3 News:

Acting on a tip, ammunition was confiscated at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Waynesville Middle School. Acting on further information, police went to a residence where a handgun was turned over to authorities on the afternoon of April 26, 2022. The weapon is alleged to have been at the middle school inside a different backpack separate from the ammunition. As a precautionary measure, the middle school and a school bus were searched. Police have cleared the school and bus; there is no threat, and nothing was found at the school or on the bus. Out of an abundance of caution, additional security will be present at Waynesville Middle School on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The Waynesville R-VI School District applauds the students who came forward with information that assisted in the confiscation of the ammunition and weapon. While the district cannot comment on individual cases, the Waynesville R-VI School District cooperates with law enforcement officials, and all discipline policies will be followed.

Because it is a student matter and involves a police investigation, the district is very limited in what it can say. The district understands that the public may have specific questions that we cannot answer; however, we are unable to comment on the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.