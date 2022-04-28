Advertisement

Body recovered from well in Newton County, Mo.; Joplin man charged with murder

Damyon Fisher is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County.

Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

The case dates back to March 18. Investigators say Fisher and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2500 block of E. Vandalia Street over the purchase of a vehicle.

Investigators say, during the dispute, Fisher retrieved a gun from his waistband and shot a man in the back as he was getting away. Police say Fisher and an accomplice then disposed of the victims body by burying it in a well in Newton County.

The Joplin Police Department has been tentatively identified as Scotty J. Roller, 36, of Neosho, as the victim, through an official autopsy is pending. Roller had been previously reported as a missing person to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Fisher during a traffic stop Wednesday. He is being held at the Joplin City Jail without bond.

