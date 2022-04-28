Christian County judge rejects plea deal for man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy may be facing serious prison time.

Prosecutors offered Jenson Faught a plea deal but the judge rejected it.

“Justice prevailed today,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole.

Last summer authorities say Faught went on a crime spree that started in Taney County and ended on private property in Ozark. During an hours long stand off with with dozens of officers from 10 different agencies authorities say he fired more than 100 shots at them.

A Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the neck but survived. Captain Mark Larose still has the bullet in his body.

Sheriff Brad Cole said, “You shouldn’t be able to shoot anybody, law enforcement and a citizen and think that you’re going to go to prison for 20 years. It’s not acceptable.”

Faught was charged with 12 felonies and faced a possible punishment of 4 life sentences.

It’s why law enforcement and other victims addressed the court and asked the judge to reject the plea deal of 20 years.

“The way I calculated it looked like he would serve about 13 and a half years. If that’s the case, 13 and a half years the criminals see that, what’s going to keep them from going out and shooting law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Brad Cole.

Authorities say shorter sentences for violent offenders is an ongoing problem.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said, “When a judge makes that decision, 10 years is 10 years. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what we’re trying to get done in legislation. It’s tough because there’s a huge fiscal impact that goes with that and that’s the department of corrections budget.”

He and Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole say they are working to get state laws changed. They’re hoping to close the loopholes that provide lighter sentences for violent offenders.

“The worst of all is the conditional release statue. It knocks off about a third of every single charge. It specifically says in the conditional release statute that board of probation and parole can, at will, release people as they see fit. They get credit for treatment. There may be some good ideas behind that. They get credit for good behavior. I don’t think there’s a lot of good behavior in there. I think that’s their excuse to let people out early,” said Sheriff Roye Cole.

Authorities say Missouri doesn’t have overcrowded prisons so space isn’t the issue.

“The arguments here on the national level do not apply in the state of Missouri. It’s exhausting to try to explain this to people because there’s too many statutes. It’s simply not true. What the judge orders does not happen. That’s what we’re trying to fix,” said Sheriff Roye Cole

Faught already has a record in Arkansas. He made plea deals for 5 cases involving violent offenses he committed. According to online records his probation in that state has been revoked. Authorities argue that he should have been kept in prison.

“This suspect was a coward. He hid behind doors and walls shooting at us. Had he not been the coward that he was he would be the one that’s dead today,” said Sheriff Brad Cole.

Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite declined to comment on this case as it’s unresolved.

A new judge will hear Jenson Faught’s case. He does have the option to withdraw his guilty plea. A court date has not been scheduled yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.