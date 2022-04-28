Fact Finders: Medical marijuana quandary for apartment renter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A medical marijuana question is the topic of this week’s Fact Finders. One of our viewers wants to know; “With landlords going to No Smoking. Could I smoke medical marijuana outside?”

Missouri will grant a medical marijuana license for several conditions including cancer, glaucoma, and epilepsy. Only the patient or their caregiver can possess medical marijuana. And, they must have a valid state-issued ID card.

The state rules also say a licensed patient shall not consume marijuana for medical use in a public place. Some examples of public places include sidewalks, streets, parks, schools, and businesses.

Meantime, your landlord can set rules on smoking on their property.

“A landlord absolutely has the right to make their property, non-smoking, you know, they can say whether you get pets or not, they can say whether you can smoke or not. Whether that’s a product that’s intended for medical purposes or to resist tobacco, a landlord absolutely has the right to say no smoking on our property,” explained Grant Rahmeyer of Rah Law.

To remain within state law and observe the landlord’s rules, this viewer may want to consider other medical marijuana options including gummies. Another option would be moving to an apartment with a landlord who would allow the smoking of medical marijuana inside.

So, for the viewer’s question; “With landlords going to No Smoking. Could I smoke medical marijuana outside?” The answer is NO. But, you do have other options.

