Fair Grove students surprised with concert ahead of statewide testing

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri students from third grade up to high school are preparing for state testing. For some students, the preparation can be a challenging and stressful.

To cheer up students ahead of state testing, the Fair Grove School District arranged for a special surprise on Thursday afternoon. A local cover band known as “The Rosy Hips” put on a concert for students.

