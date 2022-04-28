Advertisement

Fair Grove students surprised with concert ahead of statewide testing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri students from third grade up to high school are preparing for state testing. For some students, the preparation can be a challenging and stressful.

To cheer up students ahead of state testing, the Fair Grove School District arranged for a special surprise on Thursday afternoon. A local cover band known as “The Rosy Hips” put on a concert for students.

