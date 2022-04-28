Four dogs die, other pets rescued in Branson house fire Wednesday night

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Four dogs died in a Branson house fire Wednesday night, but fire crews rescued several other pets.

Branson firefighters responded to a house fire late Wednesday night on Stone Ridge Drive in north Branson.

The family, including two adults and two children, was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two cats and a rabbit. However, the family’s four dogs died in the fire.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says the first arriving crews reported flames through the roof on the back side of the home. Chief Martin says a second alarm was requested to back fill the fire stations with off-duty personnel and mutual aid from Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the Branson Police Department, and the Taney County Ambulance District.

Officials say the heaviest fire damage is in the kitchen and up into the attic.

“The home may be a total loss. However, the contents we believe they’ll be able to salvage quite a bit, so we are thankful for that for the work crews did last night who made a great aggressive stop last night,” said Martin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Martin will meet with the Fire Marshal on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.