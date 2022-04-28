Advertisement

Four dogs die, other pets rescued in Branson house fire Wednesday night

By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Four dogs died in a Branson house fire Wednesday night, but fire crews rescued several other pets.

Branson firefighters responded to a house fire late Wednesday night on Stone Ridge Drive in north Branson.

The family, including two adults and two children, was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two cats and a rabbit. However, the family’s four dogs died in the fire.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says the first arriving crews reported flames through the roof on the back side of the home. Chief Martin says a second alarm was requested to back fill the fire stations with off-duty personnel and mutual aid from Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the Branson Police Department, and the Taney County Ambulance District.

Officials say the heaviest fire damage is in the kitchen and up into the attic.

“The home may be a total loss. However, the contents we believe they’ll be able to salvage quite a bit, so we are thankful for that for the work crews did last night who made a great aggressive stop last night,” said Martin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Martin will meet with the Fire Marshal on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rain won't be widespread or all day, however.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain today, warmer Friday

Latest News

The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Four dogs die, other pets rescued in Branson house fire Wednesday night
Branson, Mo. Fire Rescue responds to house fire Wednesday night in North Branson
(Source: RNN)
West Plains man sentenced for meth trafficking, weapons charges