‘Hamilton’ headlines the 2022-2023 Broadway season at Juanita K. Hammons Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Broadway’s biggest hits, ‘Hamilton,’ will have a run in Springfield.

Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The lineup includes the touring production of ‘Hamilton.’ The shows begin in February.

Other shows include ‘Blue Man Group,’ Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Tootsie,’ and ‘My Fair Lady.’

