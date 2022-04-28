Advertisement

‘Hamilton’ headlines the 2022-2023 Broadway season at Juanita K. Hammons Hall

(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Broadway’s biggest hits, ‘Hamilton,’ will have a run in Springfield.

Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The lineup includes the touring production of ‘Hamilton.’ The shows begin in February.

Other shows include ‘Blue Man Group,’ Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Tootsie,’ and ‘My Fair Lady.’

Sign up to receive the latest information about season subscriptions and on-sale dates: HammonsHall.com/Broadway

