Advertisement

Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on April 14.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A juvenile in Maryland has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder following a shooting that police describe as a road rage event.

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts on April 14.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting that afternoon where they found Pitts dead inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation revealed that the victim was “involved in a road rage incident before he was shot,” police said.

Ten days later, on April 24, police arrested the 17-year-old, who they describe as “no stranger” to law enforcement.

Following his arrest, the teen was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, false statement to officers, handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Baltimore’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rain won't be widespread or all day, however.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain today, warmer Friday

Latest News

Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Lake Ozark man wanted, accused of biting another man’s ear and gauging his eyes
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
‘American Idol’ star says he was ‘tripping’ before deadly crash, solicitor says