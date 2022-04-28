Advertisement

Lake Ozark man wanted, accused of biting another man’s ear and gauging his eyes

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3/KCTV) - A Lake Ozark man is one the run and considered “an extreme danger to the public” over alleged crimes from earlier this month.

Ryan Pierce, 39, is accused of biting another man’s ear and gauging his eyes, leading to severe injuries in Miller County, according to a probable cause statement. Investigators say Pierce forced his way into his wife’s home despite an emergency ex parte against him.

The probable cause statement says Pierce bit off a lower part of a man’s ear, and the victim “will have serious disfiguration to his ear for life due to the missing portion of his lower ear.” According to the probable cause statement, the victim’s eyes had been bruised after excessive force, and one eye was completely swollen shut. The victim was sent to the hospital on April 24 for treatment.

Per the probable cause statement, Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife.” Authorities say that Pierce’s family and neighbors could be killed if he is not captured.

He was charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Pierce faces a warrant for his arrest with a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Pierce has been asked to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 573-369-2341 or their nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

