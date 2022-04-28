Missouri Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol breach case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri member of a far-right group has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in the January 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstructing law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors in Washington said.

Colon was a member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys when he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, prosecutors said.

Five other members of group were charged for their actions in the riot. They are William Chrestman, of Olathe, Kansas, considered the leader of the Kansas City chapter; Christopher Charles Kuehn, Olathe; Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, Kansas; and Felicia and Cory Konold, of the Tucson, Arizona, area. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Colon had faced a charge of conspiring with other Proud Boys members to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.

