Advertisement

Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested

The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a pair of sunglasses. That’s because a man wanted on warrant dropped them as he ran from deputies.(Ozark County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a pair of sunglasses. That’s because a man wanted on warrant dropped them as he ran from deputies.

Deputies found William Huelsenbeck hiding in a Howell County home on Wednesday and arrested without incident. He led authorities on a vehicle-turned-foot pursuit Tuesday while they first attempted to arrest him.

According to Missouri court records, Huelsenbeck had an active felony warrant out of Ozark County for failure to appear in court on meth possession charges.

On Tuesday, deputies spotted Huelsenbeck in a vehicle on US Highway 160. When deputies attempted to approach him, Huelsenbeck drove off the road and was followed by the Ozark County Sheriff. After traveling down the lane for nearly a quarter of a mile, Huelsenbeck left the truck and escaped into the woods. That’s when he lost the sunglasses.

A tip from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office led deputies to Huelsenbeck on Wednesday after the widely-shared Facebook post. Deputies returned the sunglasses to Huelsenbeck, who then wore them in a photo.

“We would like to thank Howell County Deputy Seth Smith and the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in locating Mr. Huelsenbeck. We greatly appreciate your assistance. And last, but certainly not least, we would like to thank Mr. Huelsenbeck for being such a great sport this morning. He was more than happy to participate in a little photoshoot for this post,” said the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rain won't be widespread or all day, however.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain today, warmer Friday

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Lake Ozark man wanted, accused of biting another man’s ear and gauging his eyes
MOWANDS
SPONSORED: The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar explains how electric vehicles fit into alternative energy
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi hits a fly ball during a baseball game against the...
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffers torn ACL