The Place: John C. Maxwell coming to Branson

By Michael Gibson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Best-selling author and educator John C. Maxwell is coming to Branson to host a free seminar with the goal to inspire transformation for the community.

The event will take place Tuesday, May 10 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm at the Branson Convention Center. The event is free for everyone.

To register follow this link - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transformation-ozarks-presents-john-maxwell-tickets-293243538317

