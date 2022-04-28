The Place: John C. Maxwell coming to Branson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Best-selling author and educator John C. Maxwell is coming to Branson to host a free seminar with the goal to inspire transformation for the community.
The event will take place Tuesday, May 10 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm at the Branson Convention Center. The event is free for everyone.
To register follow this link - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transformation-ozarks-presents-john-maxwell-tickets-293243538317
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.