REPORT: Missouri State star Isiaih Mosley to enter transfer portal
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Isiaih Mosley, one of the Missouri State Bears’ most prolific scorers last season, will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that Mosley will enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the May 1 deadline.
Mosley was one of the most prolific scorers of the Missouri Valley Conference last year, averaging 20.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. He has spent the last three seasons with the Missouri State Bears.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
