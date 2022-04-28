REPORT: Missouri State star Isiaih Mosley to enter transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Isiaih Mosley, one of the Missouri State Bears’ most prolific scorers last season, will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that Mosley will enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the May 1 deadline.

News: Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The two-time MVC First-Team All-Conference player averaged 20 points per game shooting 50/40/90 this season. One of the most explosive and efficient scorers in college. Testing the NBA Draft waters still. pic.twitter.com/Szewd8cLo9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 28, 2022

Mosley was one of the most prolific scorers of the Missouri Valley Conference last year, averaging 20.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. He has spent the last three seasons with the Missouri State Bears.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.