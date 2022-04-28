Advertisement

Report: MO teachers some of most underpaid in US

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A new report by the National Education Association concluded new teachers in Missouri are some of the most underpaid in the nation.

Missouri’s average starting teacher pay is just over $33,000, the second lowest in the U.S. Only Montana ranked lower at $32,000.

Illinois ranked 23rd in the country for starting teacher pay at $42,000, which is just below the national average.

