Advertisement

Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have...
The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.(WTVG)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sports gambling in the Show-Me State will probably have to wait another year.

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.

Sen. Denny Hoskins filibustered the bill due to an amendment to remove the addition of video lottery terminals from the bill.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards
Police investigate a deadly pedestrian accident at Kansas and Division
Police identify man killed Tuesday in hit-and-run crash in Springfield; driver in custody
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on U.S. 65 in Springfield
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rain won't be widespread or all day, however.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain today, warmer Friday

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Lake Ozark man wanted, accused of biting another man’s ear and gauging his eyes
MOWANDS
SPONSORED: The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar explains how electric vehicles fit into alternative energy
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi hits a fly ball during a baseball game against the...
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffers torn ACL