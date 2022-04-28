Springfield Fire Department says a higher number of vacant building fires are being reported this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report shows there’s been an increase in the amount of building fires across Springfield.

“We have a very legitimate vacant home fire issue in our community that we’re trying to address,” said Chief David Pennington.

During the first 3 months of 2022, there have been 94 incidents. That’s nearly double the amount as the same period of last year at 52.

“Last year at this time we were still in the middle of the pandemic. A lot of folks were at home. They were very safe. We didn’t necessarily have as many vacant structure fires as we had during this period last year,” he said.

Chief Pennington says the fires are often intentional and not just limited to homes.

“A vacant home or a vacant building is an opportunity. It is not just fires that occur there. We see higher crime, higher incidences of crimes against persons, things that the police department have to address.”

He says the number of undetermined fires has increased as well. This is causing fire marshals to struggle in their efforts to pinpoint the cause.

“If you have no additional people information to work from then they’re starting to have to work from just starting the physical evidence from the incident.

No additional interviews. No additional camera footage. It’s really a needle in a stack of needles type of thing for them to work through,” explained Chief Pennington.

He says efforts to combat the problem are in the works now that we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.

“This is a community issue. The fire department can’t solve it alone. It needs a community risk reduction strategy from multiple departments to address the issue. That’s starting to happen,” said Chief Pennington.

He says we can do our part by immediately reporting any suspicious activity and calling 911.

“This is what we do. We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the community this way,” said Chief Pennington.

